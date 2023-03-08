You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 08Article 1726871

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Annie Idibia reveals how she solves her problems

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Actress, Annie Idibia Actress, Annie Idibia

Controversial actress and entrepreneur, Annie Idibia, has shared how she deals with life's problems.

The mother-of-two and wife to popular legendary artiste, 2face stated that she laughs to solve her problems and to reduce her unhappiness.

She shared this via her official Instagram platform.

She wrote: “Problem e no dey finish!! A lil laugh will do no harm!!

"It’s raining here in LAGOS City ATM – 11:38pm. Naija time!! I believe this is the universe pouring down Showers of blessings...to everyone single person here...To Heal Us to Heal our nation – NIGERIA”.


Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment