Anklets don't make one an 'ashawo': How to and not to rock them

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

There are people who love to wear accessories to make a statement whenever they are going out, be it a formal or informal event.



Some can never do without a necklace or eyeglasses, so are those who cannot do without anklets. Both men and women are known to wear anklets, although more women will make a statement with this type of accessory.



Some people hold the notion that anklet wearers are evil or ‘spoilt,’ as we say here.



This is not truth as we have those who wear anklets for cultural and religious reasons. However, for most ladies, it is mainly for fashion.



Nearly all jewelry accessories have a rich and vibrant history, and the ankle bracelet is no different. According to fashion historians, women wore anklets as early as 6,000 B.C.-3100 B.C.



These early people constructed anklets from precious stones and metals found in nature and wore them to denote status and social rank. Slaves wore leather anklets, while affluent brides and wives flaunted lavish anklets made of precious metals and gemstones.



Just as women wear wedding bands and engagement rings on their right or left ring fingers, ankle bracelets in the past symbolized marital status. Historically, anklets were a gift from the groom to the bride to make their nuptials official and known to the world.



The different types of anklets are merely a preference for the wearer. A simple anklet, whether in the form of a chain, leather, or bead, is a great way to become accustomed to wearing an anklet. This is usually subtle jewelry and delicate enough to be worn for any occasion.



If you are the type who loves beads, you can go in for beaded anklets. They are very common because they are casual and playful. These can be made from numerous types of materials such as resin, metal, and natural stone.



Another type of anklet that is currently trending is those made of crystals. They resemble diamonds and, therefore, are considered more luxurious. With a little sparkle and shine, a crystal anklet is best worn on formal occasions.



If you love wearing anklets, here are some Dos and Don'ts:



It is wrong to wear ankle bracelets with charms that might jingle in quiet places such as work, a library, or a solemn event to prevent unnecessary attention.



Always measure your ankle size to see what measurement is most comfortable. You don’t want to wear an ankle bracelet that is too tight, which can add pressure and snap or irritate the skin.



Don’t forget to securely fasten your ankle bracelet to ensure it doesn’t fall off.



If you can’t decide on just one type of anklet to wear, you could always wear layered anklets! It’s trendy and fashionable.