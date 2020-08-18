Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Anita Erskine, Lucy Quist nominated for Top 100 Most Influential African Women for 2020

Ghanaian Media Personality, Anita Erskine

Ghanaian Media Personality, Anita Erskine has been shortlisted as one of 100 Most Influential Women in Africa.



Ranked at number 10, she is enlisted together with other powerful African women from 34 countries chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment.



The list, put together by Avance Media, also has on it Lucy Quist, the Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Morgan Stanley, who is also a Ghanaian, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai.



Veteran Beninois musician Angelique Kidjo, Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji and Nigerian musicians Yemi Alade and Sinach also made the list.



The Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, in a statement, indicated that, the list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.



He further noted that they were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendation among other female trailblazers in Africa.



These women were selected based on “excellence in leadership & performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished African woman.”

