Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Anita Brown reveals Davido's French sidechick has aborted her pregnancy

Ivanna Bay, Davido and Anita Brown Ivanna Bay, Davido and Anita Brown

Anita Brown, the rumored pregnant American sidechick of Davido has made a major accusation against her other colleague who is also pregnant for the singer.

The American businesswoman revealed that Davido's alleged pregnant sidechick Ivanna Bay has had a miscarriage.

Anita Brown stated that given the fact that Davido put her out there on purpose, the French lady had an abortion.

She tweeted: “The lady in Paris had a miscarriage. Yeah, ok. She was pregnant and had an abortion! David put her out there on purpose smh. Please stop”.

