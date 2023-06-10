Animators Association of Ghana hold crucial meeting to revamp animation industry

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: GNA

The Board Members of the Animators Association of Ghana (AAGh) had a much-needed meeting with key actors/filmmakers in the movie/filmmaking industry with respect to revamping animation in Ghana on Tuesday, 30th May 2023.



The Chairman of AAGh, Mr Samuel Quartey, in his welcome address recounted how they used to travel to other African and Western countries to build their animation industry and contribute their wisdom to boost content creation and African storytelling respectively. "It was a great experience for over a decade and proof that we, Africans, are capable of blazing new trails using animation and live action to tell our stories authentically", he added.



"It is therefore imperative that we start building capacities of the young and vibrant content creators, animators, actors, filmmakers, etc., and even marketers and distributors within the creative industry to help us dominate internally and internationally with culturally relevant content, animated and live-action films. These will definitely not be excellently materialized without effectively getting every passionate veteran on board to not only play the vital roles they enjoy but as well join us to run workshops and training that will better enhance the narratives", he stressed.



All present took turns to share eye-opening thoughts that fortified the board in developing new and strategic ways for uncommon achievements. Also, feasible timelines were given to roll out the worthy projects outlined. Below are some contributions made.



"We must unceasingly create contents within; telling stories that reflect us with great details. Above all, the trainings and workshops must be done unfailingly. I am all set to give my best to making them happen, as usual" - Adjetey Anang



"We must not forget that children are fast learning and reflecting the things they see in the contents we put out there, so our stories must be told very well. Authenticity is key! Also, we must push harder to have animated films with voice actors from various African countries to make room for unity and having continental screenings with ease" - Akofa E. Asiedu



"Building relationships and transparency is necessary across the continent, and as renowned media communication consultant locally and internationally, I will do that which is necessary to support and promote animated short and feature films and live action movies from Ghana. Publicity must not be taken for granted." - Bami Baker (Sierra Leone)



The meeting ended with great joy and excitement for the greatness about to unfold. Anticipate!







"THE NEW ERA INDUSTRY CONNECT" powered by the Animators Association of Ghana (AAGh) is to strengthen relationship between the animation industry and key actors in its production process. Board interactions precedes the main events. Ghana, get ready!!



The meeting had persons on-site and online; present were the Chairman of AAGh, Mr. Samuel Quartey and his board members/executives, Cycil Jones Abban, George Opare and Albert Tetteh Amafu, and Adjetey Anang (Veteran Actor, Lecturer and Influencer), Akofa Edjeani Asiedu (Veteran Film Actress, Producer and Entrepreneur), Kofi Kyei (Filmmaker), and Bami Baker (Veteran Media Communication Consultant from Sierra Leone) amongst others.