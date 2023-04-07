'Animals don't even do that': Gays and lesbians are mentally ill – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, alias Kumchacha, has posited that those who practice homosexuality have a mental disorder that requires medical attention.



He claimed that, in accordance with Christian norms and doctrines, God created man and woman to be partners rather than the other way around.



Kumchacha argued that even animals prefer the opposite gender when having sexual relations and he doesn't understand why a fellow human being would choose to identify as gay or lesbian.



“I have said this before, that for a man to marry a man and a woman to marry a woman, is nasty. So, every man who sleeps with a fellow man, and every woman who marries a fellow woman is mentally ill. We need to go and examine their brains. Yes, because monkeys don’t even do that, ducks don’t do that, sheep and other animals don’t even do that.



“God said he has blessed man and woman to procreate and dominate the earth, he didn’t bless woman and woman neither did he bless man and man,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM, on April 05, 2023, Kumchacha also expressed his disappointment with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to be brave enough to express his genuine position on the activities of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.



“What Kumchacha, I am saying is that our father President Nana Akufo-Addo…I am saying he has disappointed Ghanaians, he has disappointed Ghanaians and I am saying it categorically because, in President Atta-Mill’s time, he was brave enough to say that, we won’t accept it, and I clap for him, he was a true Christian.



“But for President Akufo Addo, the same issue has come to him more than 4 times, still he can’t tell them we don’t like it,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in recent comments on the subject said the anti-LGBTQI bill before parliament has been modified.



According to the president, the Chairman of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, informed him of the modification at a meeting.



Akufo-Addo further stated that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.



He made these remarks while addressing the press at the Jubilee House together with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on Monday, March 27, 2023, adding that the modification of the Anti-LGBTQI bill was after the intervention of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame.



That claim of a watered-down version of the Bill has been rejected by Sam Nartey George, one of the dozen MPs who sponsored the Bill.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







AM/SARA