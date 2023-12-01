Angelique kidjo, other awardees celebrated with Caveman watch at GUBA Awards

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

After designing a bespoke Beehive Timepiece for global music icon Beyonce and his father, Caveman Watches, has landed a new deal to design customized timepieces for the esteemed awardees including Angelique Kidjo, a cultural icon and musical powerhouse, at this year’s GUBA Awards.



Renowned and Grammy Award-winning artist Angelique Kidjo alongside Liz Agbor -Tabi, June Sarpong OBE, Tina Davis, Afua Kyei among other esteemed awardees were bestowed a customized Caveman Watch at the just ended GUBA Awards in UK.



The Ghanaian-owned, globally accepted timepiece, Caveman Watches, known for its craftsmanship and timeless elegance, served as a fitting tribute to those who have demonstrated excellence in various fields.



Each watch presented at the GUBA Awards ceremony was a bespoke token of appreciation, highlighting the unique accomplishments of the recipients.



According to the founder of the watch brand, the watches served as tangible expressions of appreciation for awardees outstanding contributions. The exclusive timepiece was chosen by the organizers of the scheme to complement the GUBA signature plaques to symbolize the timeless nature of the awardees' impact.



The GUBA Awards continue to be a platform for celebrating excellence within the Ghanaian and African diaspora communities. The collaboration with Caveman Watches adds a touch of luxury and significance to the recognition of outstanding individuals who have made a remarkable impact in their respective fields.



The GUBA Awards is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of individuals and organizations within the Ghanaian and African diaspora communities. Recognizing excellence across various fields, the GUBA Awards aim to highlight the positive contributions of individuals who inspire and uplift others.



Caveman Watches is a globally accepted luxury watch brand known for its commitment to precision, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. Each timepiece is a fusion of art and engineering, reflecting the brand's dedication to creating watches that transcend time and trends.