Angela Okorie spills details on what Uche Elendu, Anita Joseph did to her

Nolywood actress Angela Okorie has revealed what transpired between herself and colleague actresses Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph and how it's connected to her shooting incident that happened in 2019.



Recall that Angela was shot in December 2019 after leaving a show, and at the time, videos of her injured body and wrecked automobile circulated.



The actress mentioned in the latest video that Uche Elendu visited her home after she was shot and transmitted a video of her bleeding to bloggers.



She said: “Uche Elendu came to my house when I was shot and she was videoing me while they were cutting my skin with a razor blade and removing the pellets from the gunshots.”



Angela continued by stating that the bloggers who received the footage circulated that she was shot because she was having an affair with someone's husband and the man's husband made the attack



Angela said: “I was practically trying to survive, they were giving me four injections every blessed day just to stabilise my life, I took over 200 injections. You had the effrontery to video me to be sending to a gullible and wicked blogger that was writing that I slept with a husband and wife which you and I know it was a lie because I don’t know anybody like that.”



In the video, Angela also discussed Anita Joseph's assertion that retribution had come for her. The actress questioned their motives and inquired if she ever wronged them.



“I'm sure if they have anything against me, they would have posted it since long time ago but they don’t have anything against me, I am not part of what they do. But my anger is why would you want to do me dirty to that extent? Anita was busy saying it was karma, karma of what? Did I do you wrong? Come out and say it, tell the world what I have done to you.”



Many people reacted to the revelation by the actress and shared their opinions.



See comments here.



better_days_chris: “The point is you never still talk why you were shot?”



nasus_maya: “I understand her anger and frustration. If it were anyone here I'm sure you would do same. It is only a person who isn't in someone's shoes that will cast a stone. @realangelaokorie please Ma, it is well. Forgive them. If dem nor understand till now, then u fit drag dem further. For now, temper justice with mercy and have peace. Abeg.”



Vivicabrownsignatures: “If people you call friends never betray you, you won't understand her pain.. I just pray she heals and leave it all to God.”



Bleezy_amnel: “When Uche was ur frnds you were showering her with praises cus you saw something good in her and she was sweet , but after a mistake she did knowing not everyone is perfect now u go arnd screaming how bad of a person she is SMDH frnds like you are not loyal at all, what happen to keeping ur distance and staying quiet, must u come online to tell the world, I'm not saying Uche was right but you are doing too much already what's ur gain dragging her now this long, hope the frnds you have now better learn from this n watch out cus one Mistake n u will do same.”



aderonke_oyedeji: “Nobody holy..bcs u and friends depart u now want to expose there secrets ..we don't care !!!”



anyiempress: “How far are you sure she was the person that handed the vids to blogs, u actually posted those vids on here so what’s the issue, u are also not a good friend, cuz a fallout doesn’t warrant u to spill out ur ex friend’s secret remember u also have dirty secret. You are Also vexed because ur other friends celebrated her na wah.”



