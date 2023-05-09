Angel Town inspires Ghanaian diaspora to support their own with enthusiasm

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

SarkCess Music executive Angel Town has urged Ghanaians of the diaspora to enthusiastically support their music-making fellows when they visit their respective international nations.



Angel Town spoke at the just-ended 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VMGAs) when he picked up the Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year accolade for his artiste Sarkodie.



He pointed out that various artistes from Ghana will be visiting different parts of the world this summer.



He then underlined the catalytic importance of diasporan patronage to the cause of Ghanaian music becoming as competitive as Nigeria’s on the international market.



“Hi everybody,” he saluted the Grand Arena (AICC) audience. “Such a beautiful night to have such amazing talents gather in one auditorium but one thing I know for sure is there are a lot of diasporans who are logged onto the internet right now watching the awards.



“It’s a great time because a lot of our stars are about to go outside the country to promote the music: I know Black Sherif is in New York, Stonebwoy is about to go, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Fameye – all I want to say is we need to push our music.



“All these Ghanaians in the diaspora, please when these people come to you, come out and show love. This is where it starts from.



“So if you’re watching me we’re coming to you this summer. Please come out, let’s have a party. That’s how the Ghanaian music becomes a big story just like the Nigerian one.



“Thank you.”



Sarkodie retained the Best Hiplife/Hiphop glory competing against Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Amerado and Strongman.



The trophy, received by his team, was presented by the Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission, Keith McMahon.



The VGMAs started on Saturday, May 6 and ended Sunday morning.