Andy Dosty laid on the chopping board for sacking musician from his show

The conduct of Andy Dosty on Hitz FM which eventually led to Okesse1 exiting the studio has engendered conversation on various social media platforms as the public subject the ace radio presenter’s action to scrutiny.
The debate over whether or not Andy Dosty was professional; and whether the circumstance warranted the treatment meted out to Okesse1 is one that cannot be settled in the court of public opinion but the nature of the issue calls for a discussion.
While some have rained insults on Andy Dosty, others have questioned if he would have behaved the same way if Okesse1 were as big as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, or Stonebwoy. Aside from his demeanor right from the moment Okesse1 sat for the interview, his tone has also been questioned as a section of the public say he [Andy Dosty] was rather rude to the youngster.
On the other hand, some have defended Andy Dosty's conduct on condition that the musician behaved untowardly. Their argument is based on the premise that the entire story may not have been captured in the less-than-two-minute video.
A section has also mounted a spirited defense for the celebrated disc jockey, arguing that an artiste should not show up late for an interview and disrespect the host in any way.
What ensued between Andy Dosty and Okesse1?
Okesse1 was ordered to leave the studios of Hitz FM over claims he has been rude. A video of the incident circulating on social media captures a masked up Andy Dosty switching from his panelists to the artiste who was reported to have turned up late for the interview.
“Gentleman, how are you?” asked Andy Dosty to which the musician replied, “I’m good”.
The presenter, unsure of the right pronunciation of the name of the musician sought a clarification but that was followed with a suggestion to the musician who was not audible enough to get close to the microphone.
“Ah, massa, it’s everything okay?” a puzzled Andy Dosty asked – a question a soft-spoken Okese1 seemingly did not get the import as it elicited an “oh, why are you asking that question?” response from the musician.
Unhappy about the responses from Okesse1, Andy Dosty walked the musician out of his studio.
He said: "...you walked into my studio without saying anything, you walked in late, you didn’t say anything to me, you came, you sat down quietly, I asked you whether you’re okay and you say why am I asking you that question? Please, walk out of my studio now.”
Here are a few reactions.
Okese 1 make late, we barb. Andy dosty was so angry. It seems he was already angry from home.— sneaker Nyame?? (Best Shoe Plug) (@Sneaker_Nyame) February 10, 2021
If Andy Dosty sacked Okese 1 from the studio cos he was late and he didn’t even greet him when he came and not cos Okese 1 asked why he asked him if he’s okay, then Andy Dosty was right to sack him— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) February 10, 2021
You don’t go to a show late and decide not even greet the host ah
Okese 1 was late for the interview and he didn’t even apologize but ebi Andy Dosty wey be rude lmao. Ghanaians nor dey like the truth...— L???f???? (@iLatif_) February 10, 2021
Andy Dosty is the Android version of Nana Romeo. Okese 1 did nothing wrong to be disrespected.????????— ADOFO ASA ™???????????? (@_adofoasa__) February 10, 2021
I also want to ask Okese 1 that if he was going to be interviewed on BBC Or CNN would he have been late?— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) February 10, 2021
Some Ghanaian artists don’t give respect to presenters in Ghana. Andy Dosty was right to sack him based on that https://t.co/1haR3doHiP
These TV and Radio host have how they treat main stream Artiste and upcoming Artiste........Andy thought sacking Okese 1 from the studio means he be senior man or what?? Asem ooo ????????????????????????????— Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) February 10, 2021
“Are you okay” can be interpreted in different ways depending on how the person is saying it. Okese 1 said he misinterpreted what Andy meant by asking if he’s okay— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) February 10, 2021
How does this warrant a sack from the studio? Andy Dosty didn’t try
Andy Dosty wouldn’t sack Sark, Stone, Shatta, Wizkid or Davido but see how he was shouting at Okese 1 as if he is not a Ghanaian artist too ???????— 1Highest Majesty ???????????????? (@kwaku_majesty_) February 10, 2021
Andy Dosty has to apologize to the Okese 1 because that guy can even buy you and the Radio Station ????????— Sa????rkCess???? (@Fa_Wotw3) February 10, 2021
Be like Andy Dosty get issue plus Okese 1 already oo cos it's obvious that Andy was the one being rude???????— Mm)le koko?????? (@wagyimianaa) February 10, 2021
Okese 1 was 40 minutes late to the show. He wasn’t even wearing a proper nose mask, he has used bandana to cover his mouth— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) February 10, 2021
And you think Andy Dosty was wrong to sack him? LMAOOO
If you still don't see anything wrong in what Okese 1 did then I don't know how you reason. How can you go late for an interview and not even greet or say anything to the host?— ????1Fosty???????? (@KwasiNawil) February 10, 2021
So because okese 1 said why should he ask if he's okay, Andy Dosty sacked him ? Just wow . You ask a question then he ask you why you said that then yeah it's all rudeness. Ghana ????????????— KhaY AmponFi???? (@KhayAmponfi_) February 10, 2021
So now Hitzfm presenters wei hypocritically criticize Romeo for sacking Kidi coming in late should come out and pass their judgment on Okese 1 and Andy dosty issue. Me I don't entertain lateness that's why I'm supporting Andy dosty ????????????????????????— Shatta Madrid(GOGALBUM) ???????????? (@JayEvergreen11) February 10, 2021
I just watched the Andy Dosty and Okese 1 video chale Okese 1 make late oh yeah he no try but I think Andy Dosty was the one who wasn't okay cus the question he ask the guy be foolish question.— Sb Orlando???????????????? (@starboyorlando) February 10, 2021
The way Andy Dosty asked "are u okay?" was even rude but Okese 1 was still calm...and he was still sacked for being rude hmm— Mm)le koko?????? (@wagyimianaa) February 10, 2021
Andy Dosty ankasa he dey pri too much. He see amotia wey no be okay before? Obiaa Okese 1 twi Range Ro den Benzo de3 how he no go be okay? Tsww— Kobby Founda????????? (@Founda_) February 10, 2021
U are not wrong ma guy... I think andy was already angry.. U have the right to ask him ehy he asked you that question. I myself got angry when he asked "Are you Okay".. I felt it was derogatory.. U later told him u misunderstood him so thats all.— shizzle_jay (@bayer3Ampesie) February 10, 2021