Entertainment of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Andy Dosty explains why he sacked Okesse 1

Ghanaian radio presenter cum musician, Andy Dosty has explained vividly why he had to sack Okesse 1 from his live radio program.



According to him, the manner in which the artiste entered the studio late and unconcerned was very disrespectful.



Creating a scenario of how it all happened on a live show, he further opined that the body gestures and responses from the Okesse 1 got him truly pissed off.



He made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with Giovanni Caleb on TV3’s weekend Showbiz 360, monitored by blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records.



Andy Dosty confessed he truly loves Okesse 1’s tracks, but he was unhappy at the way the artiste disrespected him at the scene.



He as well admitted that he, overacted to the issue which he apologised.



Videos of Andy Dosty went viral when he angrily sacked Okesse 1 from the studio for being 40 minutes late at his interview at Hitz FM.



He received backlashes from some Ghanaians that he was very harsh at the artiste when he entered the studio for the interview.



Others also lamented that Okesse 1 is to be blamed for being late at a show, which was scheduled 40 minutes earlier than the time he arrived.



