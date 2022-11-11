Anas 'steals' Ghanaian YouTuber's content?

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist, is set to premiere his latest undercover investigative piece on how illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, is destroying the environment in Ghana.
Dubbed 'Galamsey Economy,' the undercover investigation according to a flyer released by the journalist indicates that it is a collaboration between Anas' Tiger Eye PI and some Civil Society Organisations [CSOs].
On Thursday, November 11, 2022, the journalist released a teaser of what Ghanaians should expect in his latest exposé.
The video starts with some people in an aircraft implying that they are flying to Kotoka International Airport [KIA].
There are scenes from KIA, Jubilee House, some galamsey sites and interaction between Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Angela Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast.
"It is an eyesore...the dark secrets...not everything you see will happen" - these are some of the inscriptions in the one minute thirty-three seconds video posted on his social media handle.
Hours after the video was posted, popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shared Anas' video with some screenshot of a galamsey site and wrote:
“Big man Anas! Is that my shot??? Did this amateur galamsay content 5 years ago!”
When his followers replied and asked him to take action, Wode Maya in another post wrote after deleting the earlier post:
"My YouTube channel videos are licensed under 'common creatives' which gives everyone access to use my content without a strike! The goal is the message to spread Not To Make Money!
"Btw my first copyright Strike on my YouTube channel was from a Ghanaian brother."
Anas’ 'Galamsey Economy' investigative piece will be premièred on November 14 and 15 at 8pm each day.
November 10, 2022
Btw my first copyright Strike on my YouTube Channel was from a Ghanaian brother????????— Wode Maya (@wode_maya) November 10, 2022