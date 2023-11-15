Anamon narrates how Prophet Francis Amoako Atta prophesied Castro's disappearance

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Anamon, has narrated how Prophet Amoako Atta prophesied about the late Castro's drowning incident.



According to his narration, Castro known in real life as Theophilus Tagoe went to church and gave an amount of 1,500 cedis during an appeal for funds which was led by Prophet Amoako Atta.



Anamom indicated that the Prophet told Castro that he would become a popular musician in Ghana but warned him to be careful with women else, he would lose his life through drowning.



After the service, Ananom said he advised Castro to see Prophet Amoako Atta to deal with the prophecy but when the musician went to see his own pastor, he [the pastor] assured him [Castro] that it had been dealt with already so he [Castro] should not panic.



"I knew about the prophecy. Castro liked church so went to a service at Sowutuom when they [Catro’s church] were having a crusade and Prophet Amoako Atta was invited to minister. During the fundraising, Castro contributed 1,500 cedis and the prophet told him that he would become a popular musician but if he did not take care he would drown and die.



"When he [Castro] told me I asked him to consult Amoako Atta to deal with it but he went to see his pastor. His pastor told him the prophecy had been dealt with so he would become popular but would not die as claimed,” he said in an interview with Kessben TV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



He continued: “Prophet Amoako-Atta prophesied and it came to pass accordingly. When it happened I went to look for the him. When he was prophesying he said Castro would go to the sea and if he is with a lady, he could drown and may never return but if he goes without a lady he would return. when he went to the sea he was with a lady.”



The whereabouts of Castro are still not yet known after he drowned in a sea while jetskiing on the Ada Estuary with a woman known as Janet Bandu.



Watch the interview below





SB/BB