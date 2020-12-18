Music of Friday, 18 December 2020

Anae debuts instrumental EP, ‘The Sounds You Make’ (Vol. 1: Hip-Hop Edition)

Musician Anae

Having released music earlier this year, Anae closes off the year with an instrumental EP titled ‘The Sounds You Make’ (Vol 1: Hip-Hop Edition).



The EP boasts of 4 original beats, each with Anae’s take on Hip-Hop. Anae says "naming the EP ‘The Sounds You Make’ was not only a moment of relief; sometimes naming a project can be hard but also a moment of revelation. I’ve really started to trust my creative process and output when it comes to production and this EP speaks to that."



'The Sounds You Make’ marks the beginning of a series of instrumental EPs Anae plans to release in the future.



Anae is a British-Ghanaian rapper and producer based in London. Having started off rapping at a young age, Anae slowly turned her interests into music production, a skill which she has been developing over the last few years. Drawing influence from producers such as J Dilla, Timbaland, and Darkchild to name a few, Anae sees herself as developing a style of beats that draws you in through hard-hitting drum patterns and eventually connects to you on a deeper level, through soulful chord progressions and melodies.



For now, you can get into this volume, which is out now and viable to stream on all platforms globally here.

