Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Razz News, Contributor

An artiste manager wanted sex before managing me - Efe Grace

Efe Grace, a talented gospel musician whose Fanbase is huge in Kumasi has confirmed that most artiste managers demand sex before offering support to up and coming musicians.



Speaking on 30minitzlive,a music video show hosted by DNA on Joy prime and TV7, Efe Grace revealed that there was a time, she was working with a jazz group in a hotel when a certain man (name withheld) approached to manage her but demanded sex in return as an attached condition.



According to the 'Lord Have Your Way' crooner, the man promised to make her a big star like 'U Lied To Me' hitmaker Becca, if she accepts the offer but she hastily declined it.



Efe Grace, who has been nominated for the first time in this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in the best female vocal performer category, is the daughter of gospel legend, Rev Osei Mensah Bonsu.



She has also been a backing vocalist for renowned gospel musicians like Sonnie Badu and Joe Mettle.



Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.