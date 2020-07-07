Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

An A list artiste stripped off my clothes and enjoyed me - Lady reveals

A Ghanaian lady has disclosed how an A list musician took advantage of her and stripped her clothes.



Speaking to DJ Nyaami, on SVTV Africa, she disclosed that, a Ghanaian top notch musician, upon seeing her twerk videos on Instagram, messaged her and eventually, they had sex.



According to her, the artiste, messaged her and asked if she could be featured in one of his music videos; a request she did not respond, either a yes or no.



‘’When he messaged me, telling me about his request, I simply told him, I will think about it’’ she said.



She added that, this musician, continually, messaged her and later, asked if they could go on a date and get to know each other, a strategy most men use to lure their taste into their already licking tongue.



The two, subsequently linked up and on the very first day, they had sex, she recounts that, she enjoyed every moment together with him, revealing, he was a perfect man in bed.



Notwithstanding the aforesaid, the two, ever seem to be incompatible; this time, one texts but the other, responds not.



The opposite sex, now, tries every reason, convincing her from posting videos of herself twerk.



Something she does for fun, sometimes, lands her income deals, the very thing you saw initially and was interested.



She believes, her freedom, is on the verge of being seized, so she has just stopped replying his messages.



