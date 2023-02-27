American rapper, Soulja Boy threatens to end Wizkid’s life

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Popular American rapper, ‘Soulja Boy’ has resurrected his feud with Nigerian Afrobeats musician Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid.



In a series of now-deleted tweets, Soulja Boy has issued death threats to Wizkid while using an abusive language and insisting that his threats should not be taken lightly.



“Wizkid is puxxy. This flyer is cap keep playing and we gon find y’all and beat y’all ass b$$ch ass niggaz f**k y’all” while adding “Umma slap you when I see you @wizkidayo.



“it’s stamped. I am done tweeting. I am gonna kill that nigga,” Soulja boy tweeted on February 25, 2023.



Although Soulja Boy’s reasons for re-igniting the feud is unknown, it appears it must have been triggered by some remarks made by the Nigerian singer in 2010.



In 2010, Wizkid labelled Soulja Boy "wack" on Twitter.

“I swear soulja boy is wack! jeeeezzzzz!” he wrote.



Wizkid, however, is yet to respond to the American rapper’s threats.



