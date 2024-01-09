American rapper Ja Rule building a school in Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

According to American rap star Ja Rule, born Jeffrey Atkins, he is building a school in Ghana, on the West African coast.



Rule revealed this on X.



He said he was anticipating visiting Ghana to commense the project.



Rule also noted building the school was due to his love for children.





"I'm also building a school in Ghana. Can't wait to go and break ground... Rule love[s] the kids!!! [heart, sun, sunrise emojis]," he wrote.



The Always on Time hitmaker is also releasing a new album after more than a decade of music-making silence.



On the second day of 2024, he said on X that he was in "full album mode," to wit, he is working on and or about to release a new album. He added a hashtag, #CWWTST, which appears to be an abbreviated form of the album's name. In October 2023, he touted the project as a "classic".



Ja Rule's last album was 2012's Pain Is Love.



Meanwhile, in March 2024, he embarks on a tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland.



