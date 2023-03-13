You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 13Article 1729826

Tabloid News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American porn star Nasir sends message to Shugatiti as ‘orgasm’ challenge delays

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

King Nasir King Nasir

King Nasir has said he is not interested in dating Shugatiti after the Ghanaian actress and nudist asked her followers to choose between musician Gambo and the American porn star.

For over a week, Nasir and Shugatiti have been trending on social media over orgasm. Shugatiti in an interview had said she has never reached an orgasm and doubted she would ever experience it with a man, triggering a response from Nasir who said he was ever ready to assist the nudist.

After days of anticipation from netizens which was ignited by social media posts from both Nasir and Shugatiti, the latter on March 11, 2023, shared a seventeen-seconds racy video of herself with the caption: “Ohk let’s settle this @gambo_ii or @KingNasirXXX”.

In response, Nasir without mincing words said: “There’s nothing to settle, he can have you… I don’t wanna date you. The only reason I’m entertaining this is to prove I can make you orgasm since you publicly claimed you’ve never had one in your entire life.”

Meanwhile, Nasir has announced he needs another challenge.

“I need a new opponent from Ghana. Which woman would you pick to challenge me?” he asked.

Since the post was made, some tweeps have been tagging Efia Odo. The actress who recently decided to venture into music has retorted, describing those who mentioned her as goats.

“You people tagging me in this post are all Aponkyes,” she fumed.





BB

Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Some Article 71 officeholders

Ex-gratia: Who are the Article 71 officeholders?

Sportsleading sports icon

Cristiano Ronaldo( L), Matchester United toilet facilities current condition (R)

Manchester United fans claim vindication for Ronaldo as toilet facility at Old Trafford is flooded

Businessleading business icon

Prof. Steve Hanke and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana Cedi is junk because of Akufo-Addo's economic mismanagement - Prof. Hanke

Africaleading africa news icon

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Ugandan General

NATO's 2011 attack on Gaddafi, biggest crime against humanity in 21st Century - Ugandan general

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The military conducted a swoop in Ashaiman on March 7

Ghana @66: Our military is still lawless!