American influencer vacationing in Ghana alleges bloody assault by bouncer

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An American influencer, Stacy Thiru has alleged a bloody assault on her by bouncers at an Accra-based night club.



The Boston-based lady posted some content of the assault on her social media pages - specifically on Instagram and Twitter.



Starting January 8, she posted a daytime photo of a bloodied tissue paper with the caption: "got beat up by a bouncer last night t***t night club in ghana."



24 hours later, she posted a video, ostensibly from the incident the previous night. She had blood oozing from her nose as she spoke in almost sobbing voice.



She captioned the post thus: "this is so embarrassing but it is what it is, don’t go to T***t night club is ghana.



"it’s not fun and the bouncers are extremely abusive. this isn’t the first time i’ve experienced it at that club but it’s definitely my last," she added.



Whiles GhanaWeb cannot independently verify why Stacy is in Ghana, it is likely that she is in town to enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays.



Who is Stacy Thiru



An entertainment website describes her as: Model and social media star who is best recognized for her stacythiru TikTok account.



She is very popular on her verified stacythiru Instagram account where she shares modeling pictures. She is a vlogger who shares content to her Stacy Thiru YouTube channel.



Born on November 7, 1999, Stacy Thiru hails from Boston, United States.



Some followers on social media have been commiserating with her on her predicament.