American icon shares the downside of visiting Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular American radio host and television personality, Lenard Larry McKelvey, known popularly as Charlamagne Tha God or simply Charlamagne, has shared his only negative experience when he visited Ghana.



Speaking on the Brilliant Idiots comedic podcast with Andrew Schulz, the radio host praised Ghana though indicating that he enjoyed his time in Ghana, the level of service provided by the country’s hospitality sector was not appreciable.



According to Charlamagne, he sometimes had to wait three hours for his dinner, but he eventually became accustomed to it.



"Let me tell you something about service in Ghana, it is the nicest most terrible service you will ever receive. The service is terrible but they are so nice about it that you can't even be mad," he said.



Furthermore, he suggested that the hospitality industry's subpar service may be a contributing factor to some of the country's economic issues.



According to Charlamagne, he overheard Ghanaians complaining about the subpar service and pleading for an improvement when he was there.



"Other than that it was an incredible experience and I think that everybody should go, whether you are black or white," he added.







ADA/DA