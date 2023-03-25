American gospel legend Don Moen to charm Harvest Praise 2023

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: GNA

American Gospel Legend Donald James Moen (Don Moen) to charm gospel music lovers at Harvest Praise 2023, by the Harvest International Ministries, organizers of the crucifixion worship festival slated for Friday, April 7.



Don Moen would lead other seasoned local and international artistes with soul-inspiring rhythms at Harvest Praise 2023 slated for Good Friday, April 7th at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) main auditorium.



Don Moen (born June 29, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota) is an American singer-songwriter, pastor, and producer of Christian worship music.



Moen produced eleven volumes for Hosanna! Music series of worship albums. His first album under his own name, Worship with Don Moen, was released in 1992.



Dr. Mrs. Gloria Folson, Chairperson of the Harvest Praise 2023 Planning Committee told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Ever Green Harvest Gospel Choir was expected to lift the banner of Jesus Christ high to give meaning to the Good Friday Gospel show.



She said the 2023 Harvest Praise also marks its 25th Anniversary and to coincide with the celebration Harvest Gospel Choir would launch its own record label.



Other guest artistes, who are expected to interplay their singing with charismatic chorographic performances to showcase West African Gospel Music to their American counterparts, include Moses Bliss, the ‘Bigger Everyday’ hitmaker, and a host of other surprise gospel artists.



The Harvest Theatre would also put a performance to give meaning to Easter through an artistic demonstration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and its significance to the world.



Dr. Mrs. Folson noted that children between the ages of 5 and 12 will be treated to a special package of music, dance, and games simultaneously in an auditorium on the same premises.



She said the high points of Harvest Praise would be the Good Friday Message from the Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor, General Overseer of Harvest International Ministry.



Harvest Praise was inaugurated in 1998 as an evangelistic gospel entertainment and ministering platform to reach out to souls on Good Fridays to have an amazing relationship with God.



The annual event has also been used to project local and international talents in the gospel music industry.



Don Moen’s brief profile obtained by the Ghana News Agency Tema Entertainment Desk indicates that his music had total global sales of over five million units.



He worked for Integrity Media for over 20 years, serving as Creative Director and President of Integrity Music, President of Integrity Label Group, and an Executive Producer of Integrity Music albums.



He left Integrity Media in 2008 to start a new initiative, The Don Moen Company.



Moen received a Dove Award for his work on the musical God with Us in addition to amassing nine nominations for his songs.



Moen is also a prolific songwriter, having worked with Claire Cloninger, Paul Overstreet, Martin J. Nystrom, Randy Rothwell, Ron Kenoly, Bob Fitts, Debbye Graafsma, Paul Baloche, Tom Brooks, among many others.



He has also worked with talented musicians, Justo Almario, Abraham Laboriel, Alex Acuna, and Carl Albrecht. His name is associated with some of the most well-known songs in Contemporary Christian Music.