American adult film star offers to make Shugatiti achieve orgasm

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Nasir, an American adult film actor, has offered to help Ghanaian actress Shugatiti experience an orgasm.



This comes shortly after she disclosed that she had never experienced one.



Shugatiti recently revealed in an interview with Zionfelix that despite her strong sexual desire, she has never had an orgasm, even after engaging in a series of sexual intercourse with men.



"I enjoy having sex; I like the penetration, how things are moving in and out. I love it. I also enjoy long hours of sex. I can go the whole day... of course, I can do it, like two hours and one hour. Then we break, then we continue. Like, I don't get tired; I have the energy.



"You can't satisfy me; I have never cum in my life; I don't get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get an orgasm," she emphatically stated.



However, excerpts of the interview have caught the attention of the American porn star as he has presented an opportunity to Shugatiti in that regard.



The renowned pornographic actor took to Twitter and wrote, "I can help her have an orgasm."



Some netizens have since expressed excitement about the development, with others anticipating coitus between the two.



"Host this match in camp nu and we will pay to witness it. The goat is about to show the little girl that he can water the floors even in harmattan," a user said.



Another added, "Eii, de matter reach ur side?" while a third expressed, "Imagine being Shuga Titi's boyfriend now. Unnecessary pressure bi sei charley. And he go chop too unless he decides not to."



Read the post below:





I can help her have an orgasm. https://t.co/xZ7MExJ4G2 — King Nasir (@KingNasirXXX) March 1, 2023

ADA/EB