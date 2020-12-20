Entertainment of Sunday, 20 December 2020

American Rapper The Game acknowledges works of Kumerican rapper Reggie

Ghanaian rapper, Reggie and American rapper, The Game

The works of young Ghanaian rapper, Reggie, has caught the attention of American rapper, Jayceon Terrell Taylor, popularly known as The Game.



The Game, who was enthused about the young rapper’s work, interacted with him through a direct message (DM) via Instagram.



After asking what’s up with him, The Game added that he has seen the works that Reggie has been putting up.



The screenshot of their conversation that Zionfelix.net chanced up is very inspiring.



Reggie caught the attention of many people following the emergence of the Kumerica movement.



See a screenshot of The Game’s message to Reggie below:





