Amerado teams up with Kwaku DMC on Fa Me Saa

Music of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: MicBurnerz Music

'Fa Me Saa' is a high-energy drill-inspired song from Amerado and Kwaku DMC.



The song features hard-hitting beats, catchy lyrics, and aggressive flows that are sure to get listeners hyped.



With Amerado's signature rapid-fire delivery and Kwaku DMC's smooth cadences, "Fa Me Saa" is a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian drill music.



The song is a celebration of self-confidence and resilience, encouraging listeners to stay true to themselves and persevere in the face of adversity.



The song was produced by ItzJoe Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya.