Amerado talks about the birth of 'Yeete Nsem'

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka stage named Amerado has shared how he came up with his weekly rap series that has been embraced by many Ghanaians.



According to him, the programme was born out of the need to stand out from other rappers while entertaining the public.



Speaking in an interview with YFM’s Winston Michaels on Shouts On Y, he expressed: “Coming up with this whole idea happened when my team sat down with me to tell me for a fact that I always drop freestyles at random, which is not really something commercial. Ghanaians don’t really like the kind of rap styles going back and forth saying ‘I am the best’. Once in a while, you can do that. So when we sat down, the idea came and I had to be consistent and that was a very challenging factor”.



Amerado revealed that since the commencement of the rap series, there has always been a heavy responsibility on him to be consistent.



“Coming up with the idea is one factor and making sure it doesn’t fall out is another factor. Once we dropped the idea, I told myself, this was it. People loved the intro so I promised myself to stay true to the project and prove to people how good I was. I have just been learning and learning and always make sure I always bring out the best”, he added.



‘Yeete Nsem’ is a weekly series where the musician tackles the most interesting and trending issues that occurred during the week in a comical way.



