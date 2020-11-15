Music of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Amerado takes to the streets of Kumasi in new Yeete Nsem episode

play videoRapper Amerado

After announcing that he wouldn’t be dropping Yeete Nsem this week because he was in Kumasi doing promo for his music, Amerado changed his mind last minute to still give fans a Yeete Nsem episode.



This time, the video was shot differently as Amerado rapped and gave fans details of what was happening in Kumasi with Shatta Wale’s 'Kumerica Invasion' project. The camera followed him from his studio into a taxi and to the streets of Kumasi.



He also talked about the American elections as well as the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



As usual, Amerado featured other rappers, posing them as concerned citizens who shared their opinions on whether or not a celebrity's decision to endorse a political party will influence their voting behaviour.



He ended the video with what he set out to do in Kumasi, the promo for his new single featuring Okyeame Kwame.



Watch the episode below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.