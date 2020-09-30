Music of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Amerado releases street version for 'Yeete Nsem'

Ghanaian rapper Amerado as part of plans to sustain his weekly rap series dubbed Yeete Nsem has released the street version of episode 18.



According to the rapper, fans could not stop contacting him to do a different version for the drill beat he used in episode 18.



Amerado believes the fast-rising 'Asakaa movement', is responible for the high demand of the project since they featured on it.



The Ghanaian rapper dropped the episode 18 of "Yete nsem" produced by itzCJ Madeit on September 26, 2020.



It featured trending stories of Stay Jay, Kumerica, Kaywa, Don Little, BECE Candidates, and many more.



