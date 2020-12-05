Music of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: MicBurnerz Music, Contributor

Amerado releases new single titled 'Kyere Me' featuring Okyeame Kwame

play videoGhanaian Rapper, Okyeame Kwame and Amerado Burner

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Amerado has finally released the visuals for his love song titled 'Kyer3 Me' which features Okyeame Kwame.



The video captures Amerado seeking advice from Okyeame Kwame with regards to his relationship problems.



Okyeame Kwame on the other hand was able to use his experience as a 'lover boy' to solve Amerado's problems.



However, the choreography appearance in the video was engineered by award-winning dancer, Incredible Zigi and his team at Afrozig.



The song was produced by Azee Ntwene with video direction from Gordon Appiah.



Watch the video here:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.