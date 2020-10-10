Entertainment of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Contributor

Amerado releases Yeete Nsem Episode 20

play videoGhanaian rapper, Amerado

Amerado marks a milestone with episode 20 of his weekly Yeete Nsem newcasting rap series.



As usual, the rapper tackled issues concerning MzBel vs Efia Schwar, Samini, Thomas Partey's move to Arsenal, the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz, and others.



This episode was produced by London RolliT and directed by Director K.



Watch/Stream Amerado - Yeete Nsem Episode 20 below:









