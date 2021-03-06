Entertainment of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: MicBurnerz Music

Amerado out with a new song titled Taxi Driver

play videoThe video was shot in Dubai by Sierra Leone's top director Sivo.

Ghana's multitalented rapper, Amerado comes through with another beautifully crafted piece to bless the ears of his music fans as he releases a new song he calls 'Taxi Driver'.



With IzJoe Beatz acquiring the production seat, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka who is professionally known as Amerado comes through with his second official single in 2021 after dropping Dawgi featuring Sarkodie. The rapper has been very active releasing his Yeete Nsem rap series every Friday.



The video was shot in Dubai by Sierra Leone's top director Sivo.



Listen and Enjoy below:



