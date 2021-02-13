Music of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Amerado goes in hard on 'Indelible Flow'

Ghanaian rapper Amerado seems to be ready for an all-out musical war with his new one titled Indelible Flow.



It’s is no longer a secret Amerado is aiming at being crowned as the best rapper in Ghana, and he’s ready to battle it out with anyone to gain the accolade.



Coming a few hours after Medikal released Undertaker Flow, Amerado counters with Indelible Flow.



This isn’t the first time Amerado will be coming for Medikal, as the two have been tipped as the front-runners in the rapper of the year accolade.



Amerado once released a diss song at Medikal for DJ Slim and there have been some subtle jabs from him to Medikal.



We are waiting to see if Medikal will respond to this but till then let’s enjoy all the bars in Indelible Flow.





