Amerado drops Yeete Nsem episode 12

After 11 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado is out with episode 12 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.



The weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.



This week’s episode couldn’t escape Serwaa Amihere’s interview, Tracey Boakye & Mzbel, Wendy Shay, the Asaase Soundclash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, among others.



The song was produced by Two Bars, with co-production credits to Tubhani Muzik & Klasickbeatz. Azee Ntweene mixed it with video direction credits going to Director K.



Watch/Stream Amerado - Yeete Nsem Episode 12 below:



