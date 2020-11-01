Music of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Amerado announces new single with Okyeame Kwame

Rapper, Amerado

Amerado is out again with episode 23 of his trending rap series Yeete Nsem.



In this episode, the rapper made an announcement of his new single which comes with a feature from the multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame.



Amerado made this revelation towards the end of his WondaBeatz produced hip-hop news delivery.



Even though the title of the song was not mentioned, fans are still expectant that he will release another hit song.



Before the very important announcement, Amerado as usual entertained fans with his news delivery, updating them on trending stories about Mzbel, Salma Mumin, Efia Odo, Ofori Amponsah and others…all done with his usual creative style, rapping and dropping bars in a hip-hop fashion.



Watch the episode below:





