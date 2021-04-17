Amerado angrily walks out of interview after presenter 'bugged' him with questions about Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Talented Ghanaian rapper, Amerado angrily walked out of a live radio interview on Friday, April 16 when a Kingdom FM presenter pestered him with questions about Sarkodie.



Amerado who was in the studios of Kingdom FM to promote his new single titled “Me Ho Y3”, was 'forced' by the host of the show, Londona to answer questions about Sarkodie.



According to Londona, there is a perception out there that Amerado has been copying Sarkodie's style and as such, he wanted him to set the records straight on the matter.



Despite Amerado's efforts to skip the question, Londona insisted.



Amerado who could not take it anymore was compelled to walk out of the studio.



Watch the video below



