Amerado and Kofi Mole engage in ugly social media fight

Rapper Amerado who is preparing for the release of his maiden album titled GINA, took some time off to clap back at a tweet from fellow rapper Kofi Mole on Saturday, October 15.



Back in August this year, Amerado, dissed Mole on his track Kyibom which he explained was a free hype. He called out Lyrical Joe and Mole for attempting to rub shoulders with him. He made it clear that the two are no match for him.



Unlike Lyrical Joe, Kofi Mole did not respond to shots fired at him by his colleague until now.



On Saturday, the rapper in a tweet took a dig at Amerado whom he claimed wears a fake Rolex. "I'm too ayongo for your rolex," he tweeted.



His shade witnessed a response from his target who also described him as a 'dead' rapper who couldn't survive in the industry. "Your career make too beans for your gari," Amerado retweeted.



Kofi in an attempt to bruise Amerado's ego advised him to stay original instead of trying to copy the style of his senior colleague, Sarkodie.



"Till you stop being a fake Obidi, you will never have a career.@Amerado_Burner. Banku artist," he wrote.



The ongoing beef has caught the attention of music lovers who claim that there will be fire on the mountain should both parties engage in the ugly tweets.





