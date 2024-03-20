Amerado, Micburners Music Group set for USA tour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

The Micburners Music Group, led by popular musician Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known in showbiz as Amerado, will treat music lovers in the United States of America (USA) to amazing musical moments this summer.



The show announced in Accra recently, forms part of the group's tour of the US this summer.



It is in collaboration with Adjo Logistics LLC, 9191 Holly in Maple Grove, MN 55311, and forms part of a series of live shows.



Amerado and his band will entertain audiences in Minneapolis, New York, New Jessy, Georgia, and a few other states.



The 'Kweku Ananse' hitmaker, who has held similar shows in the past, says fans should "expect nothing but gripping performances."



The talented artiste and songwriter has won the hearts of both young and old people over the years and continues to release hit songs in collaboration with several local artistes.



His latest single, "Abronoma", is available on music streaming platforms.