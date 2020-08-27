Entertainment of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Ambolley 'missing' as Okyeame Kwame's defamatory suit against him is served online

A writ of summons from lawyers of musician Okyeame Kwame to colleague Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has been served online after several attempts to serve him in person proved futile.



Ambolley, a renowned musician made headlines in February after he stated categorically on 3FM that he has evidence that former president of Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour) gave Okyeame Kwame and other friends of his GH¢50,000 each from the GH¢2m fiscal budget money which was given to the union by the government in 2012.



"All these are on paper. They are all there. When the time comes, let them come and challenge me and everything will come out," he vehemently stated.



Few hours after the claim, Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyer Bobby Banson ESQ FCIArb of Smith & Adelaide legal firm, asked Ambolley to retract the statement. He threatened to sue if the veteran failed to do the needful within 72 hours.



Ambolley in his interview with 3FM after the notice was served said he interacted with Okyeame Kwame and asked for more time but it appeared the rapper would not soften his stance.



“We spoke and I told him that a week after, I would come back to him because I know that some things happened there… If he wants to take it to court, he can. He is part and parcel of those that were surrounding Obour. Like he said, he was with Obour for two years. If he says he didn’t receive it, that’s fine,” Ambolley noted.



Having failed to heed to the demands of Okyeame Kwame, the One Mic Entertainment boss instructed his lawyers to proceed and take legal action against the highlife legend.



Okyeame Kwame in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb said the suit was filed in March but has not been served because the whereabouts of Ambolley is unknown.



"We have been trying to give this writ to Mr Gyadu-Blau Ambolley since March this year but the bailiff couldn’t find him to deliver. So pls if you know where the legend is, pls tell him the court is looking for Him. He must report within 8 days. This document is legal. Thank You," the post made on Thursday, August 27 read.





