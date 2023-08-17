Ambolley blames the media for low Highlife patronage

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has accused radio and TV presenters of being responsible for the seeming collapse of Highlife music.



Speaking on Kingdom FM, Ambolley revealed that most of the presenters are young and have little idea of Highlife music, hence they do not make it a priority.



He said the current crop of presenters and DJs would rather promote new genres instead of pushing highlife music on their various platforms.



“When you visit most radio and TV stations today, you’ll realize most of the presenters are in their early 20s; this means the majority of them do not know much about Highlife music.



"They only came to meet Dancehall and others so they think that is all and they support it. They support dancehall more than our own highlife”, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley told Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint.



According to him, there is no doubt that our locally-made genres have been left to suffer as consumers have been consistently fed with other new genres.