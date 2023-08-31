Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam honoured at 9th Ghana Feminine Achievement Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The Vice President of ECOWAS Tourism Private Sector Confederation (COPITOUR), Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam has been honoured at the 9th edition of the Feminine Ghana Achiever Awards.



Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam was among the over 45 persons who were honoured on August 26, 2023, when the event was held at the La Palm Beach Hotel.



The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards scheme has been established to identify, publicly recognize and reward women whose personal and professional conduct have been exemplary and whose achievements have been outstanding, organisers say.



During its 9th edition, the Ghana Feminine Achievement Awards honored accomplished women across a wide array of fields including banking, international relations, media, corporate directorship, energy innovation, public service, and entrepreneurship education.



Beyond just commemorating their achievements, the awards also shone a spotlight on their remarkable abilities in leadership and management, which play a pivotal role in propelling the nation towards progress.



The significant occasion brought together participants from the private sector, academia, and civil society, creating a rich platform for the interchange of knowledge and the sharing of experiences.



Going beyond mere recognition, the 9th edition of the Ghana Feminine Achievement Awards acted as a catalyst, motivating young women to step into roles as change-makers and revitalizing various sectors.



Ambassador Nancy Sam is the Vice President of the Economic Community for the West Africa States (ECOWAS) Tourism Private Sector Confederation and the Chief Executive Officer of Staple Travel and Tours.



She was the President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), a position she held for two terms, and the Treasurer for the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) from 2014 to 2018.



She was honoured in 2008 April by the then New York senator Honourable Ruth Hassel Thompson for promoting heritage tourism between Ghana and New York.