LifeStyle of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Amazing benefits of the African star apple, 'Alasa'

Known as 'Alasa' in Ghana, the botanical name for the African star apple is Chrysophyllum albidum.

Also, it contains lots of nutrients that are numerous and beneficial to health.

In recent times, the demand for African star apple is very high because of its sweet taste and its benefits to health. The benefits are listed below;

It prevents Anemia

African star apple has a content of iron that is necessary for the body to produce hemoglobin and prevent iron deficiency anemia.

Strengthen the bones

African star apple is rich in calcium and phosphorus, consistent eating of these fruits contributes a lot to strengthening your bones and preventing numerous bone diseases.

Maintains weight loss

Udara is one of the excellent fruits for weight loss, it contains a high amount of dietary fiber that improves satiety, making you feel more satisfied even after a long time.

This is due to its low in fat, and it's the best option to take when you are trying to lose weight.

Anti-oxidant rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C antioxidant properties help neutralize the harmful effect of free radicals and prevent fatal diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Rich in zinc to help the immune system

It produces collagen that promotes immune health and moderates sugar levels in diabetic patients.

It prevents Diabetes

Udara keeps the blood sugar level under control. It’s rich in antioxidants and helps in protecting the body against health problems such as cancer, diabetes, and heart problems.

Every part of the fruit is nutritious, the leaves are known to possess some healthy properties that have been proven to cure certain ill-health conditions, such as skin rashes, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

The demand for this fruit is very high in the city most importantly when it has to do with the version called "Sweet".

