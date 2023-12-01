Amartey previews forthcoming EP with all-new single ‘Listen’

Music of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Whenever Mr. More Energy is around the corner, you know you’re in for the thrill of a lifetime! And one listen of his latest single is enough to understand why.



The ‘Dey Inside’ crooner pulls on the right heartstrings with a simple yet effective title. He presents ‘Listen,’ a beautiful homage to his hometown and the first preview of his forthcoming EP “House of Energy,” slated for a 2024 release.



With Amapiano’s popularity saturating every inch of the Atlantic, Amartey is ready to be one of its focal points in Europe and of course, back home. A result of this ambition is ‘Listen.’



Over nifty log drum grooves and soothing melodies, Amartey invites fans to hear him out as he paints an expressive picture of where he longs to be: Teshie Penny–a suburb in Accra, Ghana. His vivid description makes for a striking premise that captures his heart and flair in a captivating mold full of authentic West African vibes.



A man on a mission to win over listeners, Amartey is a singer-songwriter and performer born and raised in Amsterdam-Zuidoost with Ga-Adangbe blood pumping through his veins. His versatility and knack for producing quality music have not only seen him sell out two headline shows at Melkweg but have spun viral radio hits such as ‘Nobody Like You’ (2015) and recently ‘Dey Inside’ (2022), which has approximately 500,000 streams on Spotify as of November 2023.



Amartey’s versatility has also seen him bounce between Afrobeats, R&B, Pop and now Amapiano–a genre quickly taking over Amsterdam’s nightclub scene by storm.



From his splendid showcase at Eurosonic Noorderslag to performing on the Dutch TV program De Wereld Draait Door and winning the Grote Prijs van Nederland, the talented singer has proved himself a big stepper in the Dutch music scene. Largely thanks to his 2017 EP, ‘YBFTS,’ which ranked #1 and #16 on Apple’s iTunes World Music and iTunes Music charts, respectively.



‘Listen’ is produced by Ghana’s StreetBeatz. It is a tribute to Amartey’s roots and a showcase of his ability to switch between genres seamlessly.



