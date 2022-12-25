Amapiano Sensation DJ Azonto Denies Being Gay

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Rising Ghanaian artiste DJ Azonto has rebuffed claims of being gay by some social media users.



Azonto's sexuality has been questioned on social media regarding his style of dressing for music shows and interviews, among others.



DJ Azonto has been spotted so many times with his "Kaba and Skirt," a custom that is uncommon among Ghanaian artists.



But according to the "Fa Ne Fom" hitmaker, his line of clothing is his brand and has nothing to do with his sexuality.



"I have heard so many people say I am gay, but I am not. I love the way I dress up because it makes me stand out," he said in an interview.



He added that he was not perturbed by the allegations as he remains focused on churning out more bangers for fans.



DJ Azonto is currently preparing to host a star-studded artiste line-up for his maiden Christmas concert at Kwashieman Park on December 25, 2022.