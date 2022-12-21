Amapiano, Afrobeat, Highlife clash in first-ever Afro Beach Festival in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

What happens when three of Africa’s very own genres – Amapiano, Highlife and Afrobeats–clash on one stage? There is an explosion of ecstasy!



It’s definitely going to be a festival that will “blow your mind”.



The first-ever edition of the Afro Beach Festival, slated for December 2022 at Best Western Plus in Nungua Accra, promises to be thrilling.



With Nigeria’s Baby Boy AV, South Africa’s Amapiano artist Costa Titch and Ghana’s Kofi Kinaata, headlining this year’s Afro Beach Festival, patrons are undeniably going to enjoy the show of a lifetime.



Baby Boy AV, a young, attractive Nigerian singer, songwriter, and composer is famed for his hit tunes “Big Thug Boys” and “Confession”.



Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi in the Western Region, who is well known for his unique rap style, primarily in the Fante dialect.



He is highly regarded as one of Ghana’s contemporary greats in highlife music, and is also fondly called the Fante Rap God.



Costa Titch is also a super talented rapper and songwriter in South Africa. He is known for his hit songs like Nkalakatha and Activate. The rapper, who was a dancer before, has been able to create a style for himself which everybody can reckon with and has been dropping songs consistently since his debut. His songs are well publicised and have got him various recognition.