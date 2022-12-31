Amandzeba Nat Brew joins Gasmilla for ‘Bayee’

Music of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife legend Amandzeba Nat Brew is one of the artistes expected to perform at Gasmilla’s ‘Bayee’, an event to feast and enjoy good music in good company.



Scheduled for January 3, 2023, ‘Bayee’ will feature poetry, comedy, and live band music as Gasmilla and other acts converge to entertain fans.



Aimed at promoting togetherness, the event will be held at Telande Tea Garden.



Since announcing his presence in the Ghanaian music industry with his smash hit song ‘Abooodatoi’ in 2012, Gasmilla has carved a niche for himself as one of Ghana’s best performers as he fuses modernity with culture and tradition during his stage performances.



His hit songs include ‘3 Points’, ‘Joo’, ‘Akesomorshi’, ‘Telemo’ and ‘Keke’.

In October 2022, Gasmilla thrilled his fans with the maiden edition of his 'Abelefest' at Alliance Francais in Accra.



The artiste prepared the well-known Kpokpoe eaten by the Ga people as promised and climaxed the day with a superb performance. He was supported by Cina Soul, Wanlov the Kubolor among others.



