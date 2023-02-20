Amanda Jissih and MzGee finally settle their 4-year beef on Live TV

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

After months of being at each other’s throats, popular media personalities, Amanda Jissih, and MzGee have finally ended their beef.



Even though their feud had been there for a while, it heightened after Amanda Jissih publicly called out MzGee for supposedly leaking an audio of the late Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT begging her for leftover food on social media.



On UTV’s United Showbiz which aired on Saturday, February 18, 2023, the two finally came together to make peace.



The peace talks started after the host of the show, Abeiku Santana and A Plus, who is also a panelist on the show brought the ladies together to get to the bottom of their animosity.



Amanda Jissih revealed that MzGee had a problem with her and had been avoiding her for a very long time, so she blocked her on Whatsapp and noted that she had no problem with MzGee.



MzGee, on the other hand, stated that Amanda Jissih had been spreading rumours about her that she was not happy with.



Despite these differences, the two ladies acknowledged that their differences were a thing of the past and were willing to move forward.



As the conversation proceeded, the ladies exchanged hugs and finally put an end to their feud, with Amanda Jissih expressing her regret for anything that may have led to the feud in the first place. MzGee also acknowledged the need for both of them to put the issue to bed and smoked the peace pipe with Amanda.



The reconciliation of the two media personalities brought a sigh of relief to their fans, who have been looking forward to seeing them work together in the future.



