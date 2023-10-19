Amakyetherapper's journey: From DJ to music sensation

Music of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Amakyetherapper's journey began in his campus days when he started as a DJ. He was a regular fixture at drink-ups, parties, and various events. The artistes beginnings as a DJ laid the foundation for his deep connection with music.



In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Amakyetherapper opened up about his early days as a DJ and how it laid the foundation for his career as a rapper.



He emphasized the importance of those formative experiences in shaping his musical journey.



"I started off as a DJ from campus days, I was playing at drink-ups, parties, etc. I was very active with that and called DJ GJ before Amakyetherapper," he said.



His passion for music and his skill behind the turntables quickly earned him a reputation as a campus DJ, and he was known as DJ GJ before adopting the moniker Amakyetherapper.



Amakyetherapper is on a media tour, promoting his latest single, 'Cover Me.'



Stream ‘Cover Me’ here.