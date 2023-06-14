Amakye Dede throws retirement out of the window, teases collaboration with Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Ghanaian highlife legend, Amakye Dede, has expressed his intention to continue his music career for the foreseeable future, highlighting his ongoing passion for creating music.



In an asaaseradio.com report, the renowned "Iron Boy" hitmaker, who has dedicated decades to the music industry, revealed that he has a new collaboration in the works with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.



He credited his early experience and work in Festac, Nigeria, as the foundation for his captivating live performances in Ghana.



With a career spanning numerous years, the veteran musician emphasized his unwavering commitment to music.



"I've been in the music industry for decades, and I have no plans to stop yet. Music is ingrained in me, and I am deeply connected to it. No one taught me how to write music," he stated.



Recalling his humble beginnings, Amakye Dede recounted auditioning to join Akwasi Ampofo Agyei's crew and impressing the veteran musician with his rendition of one of his songs.



This led to him being hired on the spot. Amakye Dede acknowledged the significant influence of Akwasi Ampofo Agyei, his mentor, during the nearly five years they worked together.



He expressed gratitude for the valuable lessons learned and the trust placed in him, attributing his exemplary lifestyle to gaining the respect and guidance of his master.



