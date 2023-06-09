Amaarae releases highly anticipated album 'Fountain Baby'; set to become first Ghanaian to perform on NPR Tiny Desk

Music of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Olele Salvador

Today marks a momentous occasion as the highly anticipated album 'Fountain Baby' by the Ghanaian groundbreaking platinum-selling artist, Amaarae is officially released through Interscope Records.



With critical acclaim from renowned publications such as NPR, The New Yorker, Billboard, and Elle, Amaarae's unique fusion of genres, blending experimental pop with mainstream Afrobeats, positions her as one of the premier artists in the pop arena.



Amaarae's latest album, 'Fountain Baby' is a testament to her towering talent and visionary approach to music. The collection of insatiable tracks explores powerful themes of female empowerment, the subversion of gender norms, and an enthralling exploration of female sexuality and artistic self-expression.



By infusing her West African heritage with a global perspective, Amaarae presents a body of work that defies genre and regional boundaries, firmly establishing herself as an essential architect in the future of music.



Building upon her massive success, Amaarae's viral hit 'Sad Girlz Luv Money'

featuring Kali Uchis has recently achieved platinum certification. The track has

garnered over an astonishing 379 million global streams, reached notable chart

positions on the Billboard Hot 100, and dominated TikTok as the #1 song for multiple weeks.



This extraordinary achievement highlights Amaarae's undeniable impact in

the music industry and solidifies her status as a trailblazer. As a testament to her rising fame, Amaarae has been invited to perform her new album for the beloved NPR Tiny Desk series, with the performance scheduled for release later in June. This prestigious opportunity showcases the widespread recognition of her talent and affirms her place among the music industry's elite.



Speaking on the release of 'Fountain Baby', Amaarae shares her thoughts:



"Fountain Baby's exudes an unstoppable surge of sex appeal, abundant blessings,

and undeniable swag. It serves as my vibrant declaration to the world that I am a truly blessed child of God".



About Amaarae



A songwriter, singer, producer and engineer, Amaarae’s journey has been nothing

short of extraordinary with massive accolades and acclaim already under her young belt. In 2020, Amaarae cemented her place as one of music’s most exciting new artists with her breakthrough album, The Angel You Don’t Know. With over 522

million streams to date, this genre expansive project saw her thrive outside of the Afro-pop parameters and re-define for herself what it means to create African music today.



It received large critical acclaim by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone,

Pitchfork, Billboard, The Guardian, Fader, i-D, Elle, Dazed, The FACE, Nylon,

Highsnobiety, Paper Magazine and many more.



The quintessential album introduced Amaarae’s viral sensation, 'Sad Girlz Luv

Money,' which received an electrifying remix from Colombian-American artist Kali

Uchis and Ghanaian-American Moliy and has since been certified platinum. The

track has amassed over 379 million global streams, broke onto the Billboard 100

chart, and hit the #1 song on TikTok for weeks. It solidified Amaarae as the first Afrobeats female artist to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and do so independently.



A bona fide fashion world darling, she has graced front row seats the world over at London, Paris and Milan’s Fashion Weeks for Coperni, Jacquemus, Diesel, Dipetsa, Mowalola and many others. Additionally, in 2021 she made her big screen debut with the release of her sensational track 'A Body, A Coffin' from the ‘Wakanda Forever Prologue’ soundtrack.



Bronx-born and raised between Accra in Ghana, Atlanta, Georgia and Hackettstown,

New Jersey, Amaarae’s cross-cultural experience has long been the driving force

behind her deeply experimental ethos. Her unmatched approach and perspective

catapulted her to the forefront of the exciting melting pot of exuberant creativity that is Nigeria’s Alté scene.



From selling mixtapes to her high school classmates, to throwing herself into learning the ins and outs of the production and engineering process and founding her own independent record label Golden Angel LLC - which originated in Ghana and is now US domiciled - Amaarae is a rare, authentic, and inspiring talent.