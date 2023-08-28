Amaarae puts boobs on display in see-through mesh top, causes a stir

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media went into a frenzy when Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter, Ama Serwah Genfi, known professionally as Amaarae posted some pictures of herself on Instagram.



The pictures showcase the singer in a black see-through mesh top with her breasts in full view for all to see. The top she wore bore the inscription “I love cowboys” while the post was captioned “Honk if you are a cowboy”.



The recent viral post has garnered mixed reactions and diverse perspectives, with some applauding her confidence while others questioned the appropriateness of such a display.



This, however, is not the first time the singer has been daring with her outfits. Known for her fearless self-expression, Amaarae's looks and content have always celebrated self-acceptance and embraced individuality.





